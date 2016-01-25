Jan 25 Imperial Innovations Group Plc
* Innovations joins consortium of three world-leading UK
universities and three global pharmaceutical companies to launch
40 million pounds ($57.22 million) therapeutics fund
* Imperial Innovations Group plc (AIM: IVO, 'the Group',
'Innovations') has committed 3.3 million pounds to the new
40 million pound Apollo Therapeutics Fund ('Apollo' or the
'Fund') launched today
* Apollo is a pioneering collaboration between AstraZeneca,
GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson and the technology transfer
offices (TTOs) of three of
the world's top universities (Imperial College London,
University College London and University of Cambridge)
* Apollo will support the translation of outstanding
academic therapeutic science into innovative new medicines by
combining the skills of the
university academics with industry expertise at an early stag
* Over the six year life of the Fund, the three TTOs are
each contributing 3.3 million pounds, with the three
pharmaceutical companies each contributing 10
million pounds, as well as providing R&D expertise and resources
to assist with the development of project
(Reporting By Anjuli Davies)