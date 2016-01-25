BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
Jan 25 Novozymes
* Says it and Adisseo have launched their first probiotic for poultry on the U.S. market and in a number of countries in the Middle East and South East Asia
* Says the product optimizes feed conversion by 2 to 2.5 percent, meaning less feed consumed to raise an animal
* Says estimates the probiotics market at 200-300 million euros ($217-325 million) and 8-10 percent annual growth
* The partners strive to become key players in probiotics for animals and accelerate the expansion of the market Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9238 euros) (Copenhagen newsroom)
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.