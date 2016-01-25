BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
Jan 25 Bioorganic Research and Services SA :
* Says that BBD Biophenix-Biobide, a part of Bionaturis Group, has signed contract with US National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIH-NIEHS)
* Contract for analyzing impact of exposure to different chemicals with unknown toxicological potential in zebrafish embryos Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.