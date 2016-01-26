BRIEF-Theranos says names former Abbott diagnostics executive Cass Grandone as head of product development
* Theranos says names former abbott diagnostics executive cass grandone as head of product development Source text (http://bit.ly/2pLI2ai)
Jan 26 Koninklijke Philips NV :
* Says Q4 comp sales growth of 2 pct at 7.1 billion euros ($7.7 billion)
* Q4 EBITA amounted to 263 million euros, or 3.7 pct of sales
* Says Q4 net loss of 39 million euros, hurt by one-time charges
* Reuters poll: Q4 sales of 7.11 billion euros; EBITA of 192 million euros; net income of 27.3 million euros
* Q4 innovation, group & services sales of 136 million euros versus 185 million euro in Reuters poll
* Q4 lighting sales of 2.03 billion euros versus 2.02 billion euros in Reuters poll
* Q4 consumer lifestyle sales 1.66 billion euros versus 1.66 billion euros in Reuters poll
* Q4 free cash flow of 740 million euros, compared to 559 million euros in Q4 2014
* Proposal to maintain dividend at 0.80 euros per share
* Says for 2016 continue to expect modest comp sales growth
* Says taking into account the macro economic headwinds, expect 2016 improvements to "be back-end loaded"
* Says expects separation costs from lighting business of 200-300 million euros in 2016
* Says currency-comparable order intake up 15 percent in Q4, driven by North America, China and West Europe
* Says is on schedule to complete separation of lighting business in H1 this year
* Says Philips lighting separation process on track Source text: philips.to/1S7Tepa Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9213 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Genmab says 3 new phase iii studies of daratumumab planned in multiple myeloma and amyloidosis