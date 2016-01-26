Jan 26 Huber+Suhner AG :

* FY 2015 net sales of 706 million Swiss francs ($696.94 million), which represents a 6 pct decrease compared to the previous year

* Confirms the EBIT margin target range announced for 2015 of 6 pct-7.5 pct

* Has started the 2016 fiscal year in a solid position