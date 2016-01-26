Honeywell launches $100 million venture fund
May 17 Honeywell International Inc launched a $100 million investment fund on Wednesday that will focus on technology startups.
Jan 26 Innofactor Plc :
* Says the company's CEO, Sami Ensio, will take a sick leave of about two months
* During Sami Ensio's sick leave, his deputy will be CFO Janne Martola Source text for Eikon:
* Says expected 2017 and 2018 capital expeditures of $30 million - $35 million per year - SEC Filing