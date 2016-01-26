Honeywell launches $100 million venture fund
May 17 Honeywell International Inc launched a $100 million investment fund on Wednesday that will focus on technology startups.
Jan 26 Jenoptik
* FY order intake 635 million eur
* Says is cautiously optimistic for 2016
* Says sees moderate organic sales, earnings growth in 2016
* Reuters poll average for Q4 jenoptik sales 187 million eur, EBIT 18.3 million, net profit 14.2 million
* FY sales 670 million eur
* FY EBIT 61 million eur
* Says still sees 2018 sales of around 800 mln eur, avg EBIT margin of 9-10 percent over the cycle Source text (in German only): here Further company coverage:
* Says expected 2017 and 2018 capital expeditures of $30 million - $35 million per year - SEC Filing