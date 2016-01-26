Jan 26 Jenoptik

* FY order intake 635 million eur

* Says is cautiously optimistic for 2016

* Says sees moderate organic sales, earnings growth in 2016

* Reuters poll average for Q4 jenoptik sales 187 million eur, EBIT 18.3 million, net profit 14.2 million

* FY sales 670 million eur

* FY EBIT 61 million eur

* Says still sees 2018 sales of around 800 mln eur, avg EBIT margin of 9-10 percent over the cycle Source text (in German only): here Further company coverage: