BRIEF-Theranos says names former Abbott diagnostics executive Cass Grandone as head of product development
* Theranos says names former abbott diagnostics executive cass grandone as head of product development Source text (http://bit.ly/2pLI2ai)
Jan 26 Korian SA :
* Sophie Boissard is taking up her position as new group's Chief Executive Officer of Korian on 26th of January 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Genmab says 3 new phase iii studies of daratumumab planned in multiple myeloma and amyloidosis