BRIEF-Pollard Banknote says received 3-yr contract extension from La Française Des Jeux
Has received a three-year contract extension from La Française Des Jeux
Jan 26 Stock Spirits Group Plc :
* Expect our group EBITDA for 2015 to be in upper half of range EUR 50 million - EUR 54 million, after taking into account FX.
* Trading in Q4, and therefore for full-year 2015, was in line with guidance we provided in November 2015 - both in Poland and in our other core markets.
Trading in Q4, and therefore for full-year 2015, was in line with guidance we provided in November 2015 - both in Poland and in our other core markets.

Business is conducting a "root and branch" review of both our business in poland and our broader corporate strategy
BERLIN, May 17 Everything from just-in-time auto supply chains to the free movement of workers and even their pet cats and dogs will be thrown into question by Britain's exit from the European Union, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.