Jan 25 Bonduelle SAS :

* Subsidiary Bonduelle Europe Long Life (BELL) to reorganize production sites in Nord Picardie

* Plans to shut down activity at the plant in Russy Bemont (Oise)

* Plans to concentrate its Nord Picardie vegetable canning activities at the sites of Estrees Mons (Somme), Vaulx Vraucourt (Pas De Calais), and Renescure (Nord)

* Production activities would be closed down at the end of June 2016

* Logistical activities would continue until the end of september 2016

* A proposal for redeployment across all of the French entities of the Bonduelle Group, backed up by mobility-assistance measures, will be made to each of the 62 employees of the Russy Bemont factory