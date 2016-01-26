Honeywell launches $100 million venture fund
May 17 Honeywell International Inc launched a $100 million investment fund on Wednesday that will focus on technology startups.
Jan 26 Blue Label Telecoms Ltd
* Negotiations regarding Blue Label's participation in recapitalisation of Cell C Proprietary Limited are ongoing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 Honeywell International Inc launched a $100 million investment fund on Wednesday that will focus on technology startups.
* Says expected 2017 and 2018 capital expeditures of $30 million - $35 million per year - SEC Filing