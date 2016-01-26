BRIEF-Pollard Banknote says received 3-yr contract extension from La Française Des Jeux
* Has received a three-year contract extension from La Française Des Jeux Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Sun International Ltd
* Secured the release of four employees last night, who were detained without charge in Nigeria by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)
* Intends to work with TCN (Tourist Company of Nigeria) to collate and provide to required information to EFCC
* Further to release of employees, EFCC still wishes to investigate nature of co's original investment into Tourist Company of Nigeria Further company coverage:
* Has received a three-year contract extension from La Française Des Jeux Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, May 17 Everything from just-in-time auto supply chains to the free movement of workers and even their pet cats and dogs will be thrown into question by Britain's exit from the European Union, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.