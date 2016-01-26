Honeywell launches $100 million venture fund
May 17 Honeywell International Inc launched a $100 million investment fund on Wednesday that will focus on technology startups.
Jan 26 Axis Ab
* Q4 sales 1,758 million SEK (1,504)
* Says as we enter 2016, we see no reason to change our view on underlying demand
* Q4 says operating profit increased to SEK 231 mln (199)
* Says board of directors proposes that no dividend shall be distributed in respect of 2015 fiscal year (SEK 0.31) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says expected 2017 and 2018 capital expeditures of $30 million - $35 million per year - SEC Filing