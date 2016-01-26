BRIEF-Theranos says names former Abbott diagnostics executive Cass Grandone as head of product development
* Theranos says names former abbott diagnostics executive cass grandone as head of product development Source text (http://bit.ly/2pLI2ai)
Jan 26 Bionor Pharma ASA :
* Says private placement was fully subscribed
* Private placement of new shares was intended to generate gross proceeds of about 45 million Norwegian crowns ($5.1 million) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.7699 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Theranos says names former abbott diagnostics executive cass grandone as head of product development Source text (http://bit.ly/2pLI2ai)
* Genmab says 3 new phase iii studies of daratumumab planned in multiple myeloma and amyloidosis