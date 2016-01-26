Jan 26 Carpetright Plc

* sales in four weeks to 23 January 2016, up 6.0 percent on a like-for-like basis.

* in local currency terms, like-for-like sales in rest of Europe (Netherlands, Belgium and Republic of Ireland) increased by 4.2 percent

* full year profit expectations are unchanged

* sales for twelve week period up 2.4 percent on a like-for-like basis. Total sales declined by 1.3 percent

* full year guidance of a decline in gross profit percentage revised to between 100 and 150 basis points to reflect a more promotional marketplace Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)