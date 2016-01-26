Jan 26 CMC Markets Plc:
* Announcement of price range
* The price range for the offer has been set at between 235
pence to 275 pence per ordinary share
* At mid-point of price range, CMC's market capitalisation
would be approximately £736 million
* Company intends to use proceeds from primary capital
raise to meet costs of IPO and staff incentive plans
* Base transaction size of £231 million (at mid-point)
includes primary capital raise by CMC of c.£15 million, with
other being sale of secondary shares by certain existing
shareholders
* Final pricing is expected to be announced on or around
friday 5 February 2016
* Unconditional dealings in CMC ordinary shares on London
Stock Exchange are expected to commence on or around Wednesday
10 February 2016
