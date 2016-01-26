BRIEF-Pollard Banknote says received 3-yr contract extension from La Française Des Jeux
* Has received a three-year contract extension from La Française Des Jeux
Jan 26 X5 Retail Group NV says:
* In Q4 2015, total net retail sales grew 26.3 percent, year-on-year, to 228.5 billion roubles ($2.80 billion), decelerating slightly vs Q3 2015 due to slowing food price inflation and a higher comparative base.
* Q4 like-for-like sales rose 9.8 percent, year-on-year, with traffic up 2.3 percent and basket up 7.4 percent;
* Full-year 2015 sales rose 27.3 percent to 804.1 billion roubles, with like-for-like sales up 13.7 percent.
* The company added a record 1,537 new stores in 2015, vs 939 stores in 2014.

($1 = 81.5900 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
BERLIN, May 17 Everything from just-in-time auto supply chains to the free movement of workers and even their pet cats and dogs will be thrown into question by Britain's exit from the European Union, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.