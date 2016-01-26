BRIEF-Pollard Banknote says received 3-yr contract extension from La Française Des Jeux
* Has received a three-year contract extension from La Française Des Jeux Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Ariston Holdings Ltd :
* Further to the cautionary announcement published on 05 January 2016, says "negotiating a transaction"
* Transaction involves a proposal received by the board from the major shareholder of the company, origin global holdings Source: bit.ly/1nvljK4 Further company coverage:
* Has received a three-year contract extension from La Française Des Jeux Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, May 17 Everything from just-in-time auto supply chains to the free movement of workers and even their pet cats and dogs will be thrown into question by Britain's exit from the European Union, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.