Honeywell launches $100 million venture fund
May 17 Honeywell International Inc launched a $100 million investment fund on Wednesday that will focus on technology startups.
Jan 26 Intracom Holdings SA :
* Court withdraws previous decision and orders 41.0 million euros ($44.48 million) to be delivered back by the defendants
* Court accepts its appeal regarding Teledome shareholders lawsuit Source text: bit.ly/1SgCuKG Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9218 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 17 Honeywell International Inc launched a $100 million investment fund on Wednesday that will focus on technology startups.
* Says expected 2017 and 2018 capital expeditures of $30 million - $35 million per year - SEC Filing