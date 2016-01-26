Honeywell launches $100 million venture fund
May 17 Honeywell International Inc launched a $100 million investment fund on Wednesday that will focus on technology startups.
Jan 26 Intracom Holdings SA :
* Deal is for creating a coordinated, combined use of individual technological assets for government and private sector in the field of defense and alignment with market trends and competitive practices at an international level
* Its unit Intracom Defense Electronics signs deal with state-owned Greek Defence Systems Source text: bit.ly/1PzDx9r Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says expected 2017 and 2018 capital expeditures of $30 million - $35 million per year - SEC Filing