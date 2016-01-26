Jan 26 Valneva SE :

* Reverts to its prior guidance of approximately 30 million euros ($32.5 million) for Ixiaro net sales revenues in 2015

* New global marketing and distribution network expected to deliver product sales in the range of 75 to 80 million euros in 2016

* Establishment of new global marketing and distribution network