BRIEF-Theranos says names former Abbott diagnostics executive Cass Grandone as head of product development
* Theranos says names former abbott diagnostics executive cass grandone as head of product development Source text (http://bit.ly/2pLI2ai)
Jan 26 Valneva SE :
* Reverts to its prior guidance of approximately 30 million euros ($32.5 million) for Ixiaro net sales revenues in 2015
* New global marketing and distribution network expected to deliver product sales in the range of 75 to 80 million euros in 2016
* Establishment of new global marketing and distribution network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9223 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Theranos says names former abbott diagnostics executive cass grandone as head of product development Source text (http://bit.ly/2pLI2ai)
* Genmab says 3 new phase iii studies of daratumumab planned in multiple myeloma and amyloidosis