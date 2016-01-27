Jan 27 Ontex Group NV :

* Ontex comments on recent European commission decision on Belgian tax ruling

* Currently does not expect to be required to make any payment under recovery procedure for years 2011-2014

* No impact is expected on tax expense for 2015

* Decision is likely to result in a reduction of tax losses available for Ontex to carry forward into 2016 and later years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)