Jan 27 Lonza Group AG :

* FY sales growth in reported currency of 4.5 pct (a growth of 5.7 pct in constant exchange rates) resulted in sales of 3.80 billion Swiss Francs ($3.74 billion)

* FY double-digit core EBIT growth of 10.3 pct in reported currency (+12.0 pct in constant exchange rates)

* FY core EBITDA margin improved from 20.4 pct in 2014 to 20.9 pct in 2015

* In 2016 Lonza is expected to grow sales in line with 2018 guidance and targets a core EBIT growth of above 5 pct

* Operational free cash flow of 667 million francs led to a net debt reduction in 2015 of 351 million Swiss francs

* Proposing to AGM, to be held on April 22, 2016, re-election of all its members and additionally election of Christoph Mäder to board

* Sees core EBITDA approaching 1 billion francs in 2018

* Proposing a stable dividend of 2.50 francs per share for 2015

* Sees sales growth of low to mid-single digits on average per year until 2018