BRIEF-Merck sets quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 Pierrel SpA :
* Italian Drug Agency (Agenzia Italiana del Farmaco- AIFA) grants marketing authorization for entire line of dental anesthetics Orablock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Offers more geographical representation of WHO jobs (Recasts with result)