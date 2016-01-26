BRIEF-Theranos says names former Abbott diagnostics executive Cass Grandone as head of product development
* Theranos says names former abbott diagnostics executive cass grandone as head of product development Source text (http://bit.ly/2pLI2ai)
Jan 26 Boule Diagnostics AB :
* Chairman Lars-Olof Gustavsson leaves board
* Peter von Ehrenheim chosen as new Chairman
Source text: bit.ly/1OUH5h3
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Genmab says 3 new phase iii studies of daratumumab planned in multiple myeloma and amyloidosis