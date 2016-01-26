Jan 26 Spur Corporation Ltd :

* Increased total restaurant sales by 12.6 pct to R3.5 billion in six months to December 2015

* Restaurant sales in South Africa grew by 13.2 pct, with sales from international restaurants increasing by 8.3 pct in rand terms

* International restaurant sales at a constant exchange rate increased by 3.9 pct