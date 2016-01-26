BRIEF-Pollard Banknote says received 3-yr contract extension from La Française Des Jeux
* Has received a three-year contract extension from La Française Des Jeux Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Agencja Rozwoju Innowacji SA :
* Signs letter of intent with Patent Fund SA for cooperation on commercialization of innovative projects
* Planned cooperation includes establishing and deepening relationships with the scientific and research community and support and funding for innovative projects, as well as assistance in obtaining patents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Has received a three-year contract extension from La Française Des Jeux Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, May 17 Everything from just-in-time auto supply chains to the free movement of workers and even their pet cats and dogs will be thrown into question by Britain's exit from the European Union, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.