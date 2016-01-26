Honeywell launches $100 million venture fund
May 17 Honeywell International Inc launched a $100 million investment fund on Wednesday that will focus on technology startups.
Jan 26 Data Respons ASA :
* Strengthens its position in services in Sweden
* Sylog Sverige AB, a subsidiary of Data Respons, has entered into an agreement to acquire 100 pct of the shares in South Pole Consulting AB
* South Pole Consulting expects a turnover of 12 million Swedish crowns ($1.4 million) for 2016 with an operating margin of about 10 pct
* Agreement has been reached for a cash consideration of 2.8 million crowns with additional payments Source text for Eikon:
* Says expected 2017 and 2018 capital expeditures of $30 million - $35 million per year - SEC Filing