BRIEF-Tegna says sees 2017 revenue (pro forma basis) in-line with 2016 - SEC Filing
* Says expected 2017 and 2018 capital expeditures of $30 million - $35 million per year - SEC Filing
Jan 26 Sevenet SA :
* Gets over 2.5 million zloty ($602,100) gross deal to deliver Cisco equipment to a client from the railway industry
* The deal includes delivery, installation and 36-month maintenance services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1524 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, making a play for the higher end of the smartphone market and challenging Apple's Siri feature on its own devices.