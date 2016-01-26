BRIEF-Royal Canadian Mint Q1 revenue C$502.8 mln
* Royal Canadian Mint qtrly gold volumes were 208.3 thousand ounces , qtrly silver volumes were 4.7 million ounces
Jan 26 Graines Voltz SA :
* Reports FY total revenue of 83.5 million euros ($90.6 million) versus 90.5 million euros year ago
* FY operating income is 7.6 million euros versus 7.3 million euros a year ago
* FY net profit group share is 4.3 million euros versus 4.8 million euros a year ago
* Sees stable revenue in 2016
