BRIEF-Nordicom says Pradeep Pattem has stepped down as chairman and is now CEO
* Pradeep Pattem has stepped down as chairman of board of directors and is now appointed as new CEO
Jan 26 Capelli SA :
* 9-month revenue 47.8 million euros ($51.8 million) versus 34.5 million euros year ago
* Backlog on Jan. 25, 2016 was 200.2 million euros versus 150.5 million euros on Jan. 25, 2015
* Sees 100 million euros in revenue in the near future Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9227 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
