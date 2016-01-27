BRIEF-Uber says NY driver refund figure is in "tens of millions of dollars"
* Uber spokesman says "a driver who has done a trip in the last 90 days will receive a direct deposit within a week from when they fill out the form"
Jan 27 STMicroelectronics NV :
* Reports Q4 net revenues of $1.67 billion and gross margin of 33.5 pct
* 2015 net revenues of $6.90 billion and net income of $104 million
* Free cash flow of $148 million in Q4; $327 million in 2015
* Q4 U.S. GAAP net revenue $1.67 billion versus $1.83 billion year ago
* Q4 U.S. GAAP gross margin 33.5 percent versus 33.8 percent year ago
* Q4 U.S. GAAP operating income $25 million versus $38 million year ago
* Q4 U.S. GAAP net income attributable to parent company $2 million versus $43 million year ago
* Decision to discontinue new products for set top box due to significant losses posted by over past years, challenging market
* ST to discontinue development of new platforms and standard products for set-top-box and home gateway
* Announced a global workforce review
* Redeployment of about 600 employees, currently associated with set-top-box business
* A global workforce re-alignment that may affect approximately 1,400 employees worldwide
* Annualized savings are estimated at $170 million upon completion and restructuring costs at about $170 million
* Expects in Q1, revenues to decrease sequentially by about 3 pct at mid-point, and gross margin to be about 33.0 pct at mid-point
* Expects Q1 2016 revenues to decrease about 3 pct on a sequential basis, plus or minus 3.5 percentage points
* Gross margin in Q1 is expected to be about 33.0 pct plus or minus 2.0 percentage points Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
