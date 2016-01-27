Jan 27 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG :

* Net revenues in Q4 2015 were 1.9 million Swiss francs ($1.9 million), representing 44 pct of reported annual revenue and a 136 pct increase over the average quarterly net sale for Q1-Q3 2015

* In 2015, company reported net revenues from product sales of 4.3 million francs, a 65 pct increase compared to previous year (2014: 2.6 million francs) ($1 = 1.0168 Swiss francs)