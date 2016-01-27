Jan 27 Gottex Fund Management Holdings Ltd :

* Q4 total fee-earning assets for group were $7.36 billion compared to $8.25 billion at Sept. 30, 2015

* Says overall performance for year suffered from negative performance of core hedge fund programs during Q4 2015

* Says overall performance for year suffered from negative performance of core hedge fund programs during Q4 2015

* Expects 2015 annual results to show a significant loss (subject to audit and final review)