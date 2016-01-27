BRIEF-EAT Club raises $30 mln series C round
* Eat Club - raised $30 million series C round, led by strategic investor, Sodexo, participation from existing investors August Capital, Trinity Ventures Source text for Eikon:
Jan 27 Gottex Fund Management Holdings Ltd :
* Q4 total fee-earning assets for group were $7.36 billion compared to $8.25 billion at Sept. 30, 2015
* Says overall performance for year suffered from negative performance of core hedge fund programs during Q4 2015
* Expects 2015 annual results to show a significant loss (subject to audit and final review) Source text - bit.ly/1PRGgW7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Eat Club - raised $30 million series C round, led by strategic investor, Sodexo, participation from existing investors August Capital, Trinity Ventures Source text for Eikon:
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA bounced back slightly on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting, after falling up to 10 percent on concerns the company's role in a corruption scandal could affect its funding prospects.