Jan 27 (Reuters) -

* Novartis ceo says expects alcon to return to growth by the second half of the year

* Novartis ceo says to increase investment in contact lense business

* Novartis ceo says to keep contact lense solution business, is profitable

* Novartis ceo says expects to invest $200 million in alcon in 2016, on top of what was planned Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)