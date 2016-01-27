BRIEF-EAT Club raises $30 mln series C round
Eat Club - raised $30 million series C round, led by strategic investor, Sodexo, participation from existing investors August Capital, Trinity Ventures
Jan 27 Caverion Oyj :
* Says reporting by business areas will be aligned with the recent development of the Group business mix
* Old business areas will be replaced by three new business areas: Technical Installation and Maintenance, Large Projects and Managed Services
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA bounced back slightly on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting, after falling up to 10 percent on concerns the company's role in a corruption scandal could affect its funding prospects.