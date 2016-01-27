Jan 27 Royal Bank Of Scotland

* Trading statement

* As at 31 December 2015, RBS expects to report a CET1 capital ratio of approximately 15% and TNAV per share of approximately 350p versus a CET1 capital ratio of 16.2%

* Has revised its pension accounting policy for determining whether or not it has an unconditional right to a refund of any surpluses in its employee pension funds

* Change will result in accelerated recognition of £4.2 billion of already committed future contributions in respect of past service

* Expected to result in an accounting deficit of £3.3 billion as at 31 December 2015 relating to main section of Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Pension Fund

* Has signed a MOU with main scheme trustee to make a payment of £4.2 billion into main scheme

* Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, Willis Towers Watson and Allen & Overy Llp have been advising rbs in relation to this planned acceleration of pension payments.

* Will now continue to move further and faster in 2016 to clean-up bank and improve our core businesses - CEO

* An additional £500 million provision has been recognised following publication of financial conduct authority's ("fca") consultation paper cp15/39 "rules and guidance on payment protection insurance complaints"

* PPI complaint volumes during Q4 2015 were in line with previous trends

* Subject to PRA approval, we expect adverse core capital impact resulting from proposed pension accounting change

* A Q4 2015 goodwill impairment charge of £498 million in respect of its private banking business

* an additional provision of $2.2 billion in relation to various us rmbs litigation claims in q4 2015 which will reduce attributable profits for q4 2015 by £1.5 billion

* Will reduce attributable profits in q4 2015 by £498 million, but as an intangible item will have no impact on tnav per share or CET1 ratio

