Jan 27 Magnit says:

* Q4 EBITDA margin down to 11.07 percent from 11.46 percent in Q4 2014 (Reuters poll: 10.8 percent);

* Q4 EBITDA at 28.8 billion roubles, up 13.82 percent year-on-year (Reuters poll: 28.4 billion roubles);

* Q4 net profit at 15.6 billion roubles, up 13.05 percent year-on-year (Reuters poll: 12.4 billion roubles);

* Q4 net sales rose 17.8 percent year-on-year to 260.2 billion roubles.