Jan 27 MSC Group AB :

* Proposes rights issue of about 22 million Swedish crowns ($2.6 million)

* One existing share (regardless series) gives right to subscribe for one new B-share at a price of 1.50 crown

* Subscription period runs from and including March 9 to and including March 23

* Further proposes to reduce the company's share capital by value equal to that raised in rights issue i.e. maximum 22 million crowns

* Reduction will be implemented without cancellation of shares Source text: bit.ly/1PiVrLN

