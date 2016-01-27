Jan 27 Aberdeen Asset Management Plc

* Roger Cornick intends to retire as Chairman and non-executive director at end of this financial year on 30 September 2016

* Will be succeeded as Chairman by Simon Troughton, who is currently senior independent non-executive director on board

* Company would also like to announce that Jim Pettigrew intends to step down from board on 23 April 2016