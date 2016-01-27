(Refiles to add "mln" in headline)

Jan 27 NNIT A/S :

* Q4 operating profit 92.5 million Danish crowns ($13.5 million) versus 89.9 million crowns year ago

* Q4 revenue 722.9 million crowns versus 688.8 million crowns year ago

* Proposes a dividend of 4.00 crowns per share for 2015

* 2016 operating profit margin in reported currencies is expected to be around 0.3 pp higher based on current exchange rates

* 2016 revenue in constant currencies is forecasted to grow at least 5 percent, and revenue growth in reported currencies is expected to be at the same level based on current exchange rates

* 2016 operating profit margin is forecasted to be 10-11 percent in constant currencies Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 6.8614 Danish crowns)