Jan 27 NNIT A/S :
* Q4 operating profit 92.5 million Danish crowns ($13.5
million) versus 89.9 million crowns year ago
* Q4 revenue 722.9 million crowns versus 688.8 million
crowns year ago
* Proposes a dividend of 4.00 crowns per share for 2015
* 2016 operating profit margin in reported currencies is
expected to be around 0.3 pp higher based on current exchange
rates
* 2016 revenue in constant currencies is forecasted to grow
at least 5 percent, and revenue growth in reported currencies is
expected to be at the same level based on current exchange rates
* 2016 operating profit margin is forecasted to be 10-11
percent in constant currencies
($1 = 6.8614 Danish crowns)
