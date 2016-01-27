BRIEF-Kingsoft Corp says qtrly profit attributable RMB238.5 mln
* Qtrly profit attributable to owners of parent RMB238.469 million , up 78 percent
Jan 27 Datatec Ltd
* Delivered revenue growth of 1.8 pct to $5.5 billion for period.
* Group gross margins were 13.3% over period (comparable period: 13.8%), up from 13.1% in H1 FY16.
* Notes announcement of IP Group and confirms that touchstone was approached by IP Group regarding a potential combination