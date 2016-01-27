BRIEF-Deutsche Bank says 2.34 mln Hella shares placed at EUR45.5
May 23 Deutsche Bank says 2.34 million Hella placed
Jan 27 Concentric Ab
* Concentric secures nomination for EHS system with leading global OEM
* Says global manufacturer of heavy trucks and buses nominated Concentric to manufacture Electro Hydraulic Steering units for their hybrid applications
* Says production will start in Q4 of 2016, reaching mature volumes in 2018, which are expected to generate annual revenues of approximately 15 million Swedish crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Several rivals have declared interest in routes, not Alitalia (Adds quotes, background)