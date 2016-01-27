BRIEF-EAT Club raises $30 mln series C round
* Eat Club - raised $30 million series C round, led by strategic investor, Sodexo, participation from existing investors August Capital, Trinity Ventures Source text for Eikon:
Jan 27 Skandiabanken ASA :
* Assuming distribution from Visa Norge to participating banks will be covered by exemption method, so that effect on other comprehensive income after tax in Q4 2015 will be 130 million Norwegian crowns ($15.0 million)
* Concluded estimated fair value of cash consideration and preferred shares related to visa transaction should be 131 million crowns classified as an asset available for sale in balance sheet
* Estimated effect on CET1 is about 0.4 pct-points. Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 8.6932 Norwegian crowns)
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA bounced back slightly on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting, after falling up to 10 percent on concerns the company's role in a corruption scandal could affect its funding prospects.