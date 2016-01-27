BRIEF-EAT Club raises $30 mln series C round
* Eat Club - raised $30 million series C round, led by strategic investor, Sodexo, participation from existing investors August Capital, Trinity Ventures
Jan 27 Ringkjoebing Landbobank A/S
* FY total core income 954 million Danish crowns ($138.9 million) versus 907 million crowns year ago
* FY loan losses 60 million crowns versus 87 million crowns year ago
* FY net income 459 million crowns versus 446 million crowns year ago
* Proposed 2015 dividend raised from 26 crowns to 30 crowns per share
* Proposes new buy-back programme for up to 140 million crowns, increasing total distribution to 61 pct
* Expects core earnings of 475 - 575 million crowns in 2016

($1 = 6.8673 Danish crowns)
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA bounced back slightly on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting, after falling up to 10 percent on concerns the company's role in a corruption scandal could affect its funding prospects.