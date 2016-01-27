Jan 27 Synektik SA :

* Preliminary and estimated Q4 2015 net sales 25.4 million zlotys ($6.19 million) and Q4 EBITDA of 1.8 million zlotys

* Preliminary and estimated FY 2015 net sales 83.4 million zlotys and FY 2015 EBITDA 3.8 million zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1033 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)