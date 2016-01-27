BRIEF-Uber says NY driver refund figure is in "tens of millions of dollars"
* Uber spokesman says "a driver who has done a trip in the last 90 days will receive a direct deposit within a week from when they fill out the form"
Jan 27 RTX A/S :
* Initiates a new share buy back programme
* Share buy-back programme runs from Jan. 27 to May 04
* In this period RTX will acquire shares with a value of up to 10 million Danish crowns ($1.46 million)
* Purpose of share buy back programme is to address company's capital structure and to hedge sharebased payments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8650 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Uber spokesman says "a driver who has done a trip in the last 90 days will receive a direct deposit within a week from when they fill out the form"
MANCHESTER, England, May 23 British police on Tuesday identified the suicide bomber who killed 22 people, including children, in an attack on a crowded concert hall in Manchester, and said they were trying to establish whether he had acted alone or with help from others.