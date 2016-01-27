UPDATE 1-Ryanair says wants to take Alitalia routes, not buy airline
* Several rivals have declared interest in routes, not Alitalia (Adds quotes, background)
Jan 27 Concentric AB :
* Secures nomination for EHS system with a global OEM
* Production will start in Q4 of 2016, reaching mature volumes in 2018
* Mature volumes are expected to generate annual revenues of about 15 million Swedish crowns ($1.76 million) across Europe Source text: bit.ly/1WNnaG7 Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5351 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Several rivals have declared interest in routes, not Alitalia (Adds quotes, background)
* Uber spokesman says "a driver who has done a trip in the last 90 days will receive a direct deposit within a week from when they fill out the form"