UPDATE 1-Ryanair says wants to take Alitalia routes, not buy airline
* Several rivals have declared interest in routes, not Alitalia (Adds quotes, background)
Jan 27 Raisio Oyj :
* To build its own bioenergy plant in Finland
* Value of investment is about 8 million euros ($8.68 million)
* Facility will be launched during spring 2017
* Construction work is scheduled to begin in winter 2016
* Employment effect throughout value chain 30-40 jobs
* Says the bioenergy plant will be for the production of steam and district heating used in Raisio's industrial area
* Construction of own bioenergy plant is part of the company's goal to replace fossil fuels with renewable energy whenever it is ecologically and economically viable Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9212 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Several rivals have declared interest in routes, not Alitalia (Adds quotes, background)
* Uber spokesman says "a driver who has done a trip in the last 90 days will receive a direct deposit within a week from when they fill out the form"