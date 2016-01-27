BRIEF-Uber says NY driver refund figure is in "tens of millions of dollars"
* Uber spokesman says "a driver who has done a trip in the last 90 days will receive a direct deposit within a week from when they fill out the form"
Jan 27 Volkswagen-owned Scania:
* VW's Scania FY2015 operating income rose by 11 percent to SEK 9,641 mln vs year-ago 8,721 mln
* Scania says Q4 order bookings for its trucks and buses fell 7 pct
* Scania says in Europe, demand remained high during Q4
* Scania says order bookings of trucks in Europe increased by 7 percent to 11,660 units in Q4, fell 55 percent in Latin America
* Says Scania's position in European market is strong with a market share of 16.5 percent compared to 15.1 percent in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Uber spokesman says "a driver who has done a trip in the last 90 days will receive a direct deposit within a week from when they fill out the form"
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA bounced back slightly on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting, after falling up to 10 percent on concerns the company's role in a corruption scandal could affect its funding prospects.