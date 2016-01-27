Jan 27 Volkswagen-owned Scania:

* VW's Scania FY2015 operating income rose by 11 percent to SEK 9,641 mln vs year-ago 8,721 mln

* Scania says Q4 order bookings for its trucks and buses fell 7  pct

* Scania says in Europe, demand remained high during Q4

* Scania says order bookings of trucks in Europe increased by 7 percent to 11,660 units in Q4, fell 55 percent in Latin America 

* Says Scania's position in European market is strong with a market share of 16.5 percent compared to 15.1 percent in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: